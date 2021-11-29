Advertisement
Over 200 applicants on Dingle social housing waiting list

Nov 29, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Over 200 applicants on Dingle social housing waiting list
There are over 200 applicants on the social housing waiting list in Dingle.

Figures released at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting show there are over 550 people seeking a home on the peninsula, including in Milltown and Castlemaine.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandan Fitzgerald had sought an update on the number of applicants for a house in the local electoral area and how long they have been waiting.

The council says, of the over 550 applicants, nearly half have been waiting more than six years, with 50 of those waiting 12 years or longer.

The majority of applicants are seeking 1-bed or 2-bedroom homes.

