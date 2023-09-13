Over 1km of aged water mains to be replaced in Crohane

Over 1km of aged water mains is to be replaced in Crohane.

The works are expected to start before the end of this month and they’ll be completed by the end of November.

Ward and Burke Construction Ltd will carry out these works.

Uisce Éireann, which is working in partnership with Kerry County Council on the project, says these works will improve the water supply resulting in less bursts and leaks.

There’ll be temporary traffic lights and a short-term local road closure to facilitate these works; they may involve some short-term water interruptions.

Uisce Éireann says the local community will be notified in advance and alternative routes will be available; local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The national utility says the areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place along the R563 at Fossa Rowing Club and they’ll continue onto the N72 just after the Killarney Brewing and Distilling Company.

For the works along the L-11012, a road closure will be in place from next Monday (September 18th) to October 6th inclusive.

The road will be closed from the crossroads before Fossa Rowing Club (R563) to Gortacollopa, ending at the crossroads exiting onto the N72.

The works also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Independent councillor Brendan Cronin, who has been highlighting the need for works in the area for years, says constant breaks on this supply has had a serious impact on customers; he says it's great to see this important project going ahead.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

For more information visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/national-projects/leakage-reduction-programme/