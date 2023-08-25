Over 1,800 leaving cert Kerry students set to get results today

Over 1,800 Kerry students are set to get their Leaving Certificate results today.

1,714 were due to sit the Leaving Certificate in the county in June, with 121 registered to take on the Leaving Cert Applied.

They're among almost 62,000 students who sat the exams this year, for most of the, it was their first experience of the process as their Junior Cert exams were cancelled during the Covid pandemic.

The State Examinations Commission is issuing the 2023 examination results to candidates today, a full week earlier than last year.

They’ll be available to candidates from 10am in schools and through the Candidate Self Service Portal available on examinations.ie and on gov.ie/leavingcertificate

Round 1 of the CAO offers will be available next Wednesday, August 30th from 2pm, online, by e-mail and text.