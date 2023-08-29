Over 1,600 STIs reported in Kerry and Cork region

There's been over 1,600 (1,642) sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the Kerry and Cork region so far this year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which cover from January up to August 12th.

They refer to the HSE South which covers Kerry and Cork.

Advertisement

Chlamydia accounts for the highest number of infections in the region at 1,017, while there were 414 gonorrhoea infections and 89 cases of genital herpes.

Nationally, there were 15,001 STIs so far this year, according to these figures.