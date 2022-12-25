Advertisement
News

Over 160 reports of crime responded to at Kerry hospitals and healthcare facilities since 2018

Dec 25, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 160 reports of crime responded to at Kerry hospitals and healthcare facilities since 2018 Over 160 reports of crime responded to at Kerry hospitals and healthcare facilities since 2018
Share this article

Gardaí responded to over 160 reports of crime at hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout Kerry over the past five years.

 

That’s according to figures provided by Minister Heather Humphreys, following a query in the Dáil recently.

Advertisement

 

The figures are from the Garda PULSE system and identify all reports of crime since the 1st of January 2018 at hospitals or healthcare facilities in Kerry.

 

Advertisement

They show that up until November 23rd this year, Gardaí responded to 25 such incidents in Kerry.

 

Last year, they responded to 33 incidents at hospitals and healthcare settings in Kerry, while there were 40 such reports responded to in 2020.

Advertisement

 

Gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division responded to 38 reports of crime at such locations in 2019 and 29 in 2018.

 

Advertisement

Nationally, over the past five years there were over 5,000 incidents of crime at hospitals responded to, with 1,052 so far this year.

The figures were provided by Minister Heather Humphreys following a query from Aontú TD for Meath West, Peadar Tóibín.

The exact details of the incidents involved weren’t provided.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus