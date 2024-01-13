Advertisement
Over 15,000 dog licences in Kerry last year

Jan 13, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Over 15,000 (15,019) dog licences were issued in Kerry between January and the end of November last year.

Figures compiled by Kerry County Council, show that 62 fines relating to dogs were issued during the same period.

The council also rehomed 146 dogs.

The council’s dog and litter wardens, and enforcement officers carried out 194 patrols around the county up to the end of November last year.

They asked dog walkers how they dispose of their pet’s waste and ensured dogs were under control.

Thirteen fines for dog fouling were issued during these patrols.

