Over 1,500 people awaiting social housing in the Killarney MD

Over 1500 (1507) people are on the social housing waiting list in the Killarney area.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.

1507 people are awaiting social housing in the Killarney MD, that includes from other municipal districts, who have indicated Killarney as one of their 3 areas of choice.

Of this figure 792 applicants are awaiting one bed units, while over 360 (367) are awaiting two bed homes.

There are 275 people are on the list for three bed houses, 64 applicants are awaiting 4 bed units and 9 people are on the list for 5 bed houses.

There are currently 1,071 tenancies in total within the municipal district, that includes almost 550 (546) in Local Authority housing, just under 300 (293) in HAP tenancies, over 160 (162) under the Rental Accommodation Scheme and 70 tenancies under leasing in the area.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 10 vacant dwellings in the MD, these include 2 properties which are under repair and unallocated, 2 under repair and allocated, 5 awaiting repairs, and one repaired dwelling which is awaiting allocation or occupation.

Since January 1st last year 586 requests for repairs have been received for Killarney MD and 69 private house grants have been allocated to the area.

Elsewhere, an Approved Housing Body scheme of 25 dwellings is estimated for completion in the MD in April.

The housing includes 24 three bed units and one 4 bed unit in Barraduff.