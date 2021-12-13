Advertisement
Over 150 calls made to KCC's emergency phoneline during Storm Barra

Dec 13, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 150 calls were made to Kerry County Council's emergency phoneline during Storm Barra.

The council's crisis management team and the local co-ordination team, involving An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the ESB, met regularly to plan for the red wind warning. They established an emergency phoneline and it operated from 6am on December 7th to 5pm on December 8th.

Over 150 calls were made to report fallen trees and damage to property. Council staff and emergency services were praised by councillors for their clean-up efforts following Storm Barra.

