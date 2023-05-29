Over 14,500 Kerry drivers have at least one penalty point

Over 14,500 drivers in Kerry have at least one penalty point.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Road Safety Authority, which cover up to the end of April.

At the end of last month, 14,588 Kerry motorists were driving with penalty points on their licences, up 19 since the end of last year.

Advertisement

Over 10,000 motorists in Kerry are driving with three penalty points, while 34 have the maximum 12 penalty points.

Drivers who accumulate 12 penalty points in any three-year period are automatically disqualified from driving for six months, while learners and novice drivers are disqualified if they reach seven points.