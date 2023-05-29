Advertisement
News

Over 14,500 Kerry drivers have at least one penalty point

May 29, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 14,500 Kerry drivers have at least one penalty point Over 14,500 Kerry drivers have at least one penalty point
Share this article

Over 14,500 drivers in Kerry have at least one penalty point.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Road Safety Authority, which cover up to the end of April.

At the end of last month, 14,588 Kerry motorists were driving with penalty points on their licences, up 19 since the end of last year.

Advertisement

Over 10,000 motorists in Kerry are driving with three penalty points, while 34 have the maximum 12 penalty points.

Drivers who accumulate 12 penalty points in any three-year period are automatically disqualified from driving for six months, while learners and novice drivers are disqualified if they reach seven points.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus