Over 1,400 first year students expected to start at MTU Kerry

Sep 7, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,400 first year students expected to start at MTU Kerry
Over 1,400 students are expected to start in first year at MTU Kerry this academic year.

CAO applicants, springboard course learners and International students will begin in the Tralee campus this month.

A spokesperson for MTU Kerry says the college has not been impacted as severely as other universities regarding student accommodation.

They say it’s in part due to their successful campaign last year, which encouraged home owners in the area to rent rooms to students.

Students seeking accommodation and property owners who wish to make accommodation available, are urged to contact MTU’s accommodation office on 066-7191688, or by email on [email protected] .

 

