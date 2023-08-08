Advertisement
Over 1,300 Kerry businesses registered for temporary business energy support scheme

Aug 8, 2023 09:23 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,300 businesses registered for the temporary business energy support scheme in Kerry.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) was introduced to support qualifying businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas costs arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Of the 1,317 registered applications, 1,296 were approved; as of July 6th, 1,962 claims have been approved in Kerry.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, following a query from Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan.

Nationally, 29,720 businesses have registered for the scheme.

