Advertisement
News

Over 130 jobs created in Kerry Gaeltacht last year

Feb 1, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Over 130 jobs created in Kerry Gaeltacht last year
Share this article

Over 130 (133) jobs were created in the Kerry Gaeltacht last year.

The figures are contained in Údarás na Gaeltachta’s end of year statement.

These jobs were created in the tourism and food sectors, renewable energy, craft, information technology and audio-visual sectors.

Advertisement

Nationally, there was a 3% growth in employment in Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies last year.

Kerry was one of six Gaeltacht areas that experienced employment growth.

There are now 938 people employed in Údarás supported companies in this county.

Advertisement

Dónal Ó Liatháin is the head of the regions South with Údarás na Gaeltachta:

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

An Bórd Pleanála refuses permission for new apartment block in Tralee
Advertisement
Residential vacancy in Kerry over twice national rate
Radio Center reports a successful year for Irish Radio in 2023
Advertisement

Recommended

Radio Center reports a successful year for Irish Radio in 2023
An Bórd Pleanála refuses permission for new apartment block in Tralee
Residential vacancy in Kerry over twice national rate
Comfort for Chemo - A Celebration of Love February 10th at the Rose Hotel, Tralee.
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus