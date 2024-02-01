Over 130 jobs created in Kerry Gaeltacht last year

Over 130 (133) jobs were created in the Kerry Gaeltacht last year.

The figures are contained in Údarás na Gaeltachta’s end of year statement.

These jobs were created in the tourism and food sectors, renewable energy, craft, information technology and audio-visual sectors.

Nationally, there was a 3% growth in employment in Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies last year.

Kerry was one of six Gaeltacht areas that experienced employment growth.

There are now 938 people employed in Údarás supported companies in this county.

Dónal Ó Liatháin is the head of the regions South with Údarás na Gaeltachta: