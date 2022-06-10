Advertisement
Over 130 casual trading licenses issued in Tralee in last decade

Jun 10, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Over 130 casual trading licenses issued in Tralee in last decade
138 casual trading licenses were issued in Tralee Municipal District in the past ten years.

97 were granted in Tralee town centre while 49 were granted to Banna Beach Car Park; figures were unavailable for Tralee town for the years 2011 and 2012.

The figures were provided to councillors at a recent meeting of Tralee MD.

The data excludes Rose of Tralee & Feila na mBlath Festivals along with the weekly Farmers' Market for Tralee town.

A casual trading licence is required to sell goods on public roads.

 

