Over 1,200 Ukrainians supported by IRD Duhallow in past year

Sep 6, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,200 Ukrainians supported by IRD Duhallow in past year
Over 1,200 Ukrainian refugees have been supported by a community-based rural development organisation which services Kerry.

That’s according IRD Duhallow’s progress report 2022-2023

The IRD Duhallow, which was established in 1989, provides supports for areas in East Kerry, North West Cork and Mid Cork.

According to their annual progress report, more than 1,200 Ukrainians fleeing the war, have engaged with the company in the past year.

They engaged in programmes and supports in social inclusion, employment and education, and the community car scheme.

The report shows that over 800 refugees are now taking part in jobs and education programmes across the region – which includes, Rathmore, Gneeveguilla, Ballydesmond, Newmarket, Macroom, Kanturk and Millstreet.

IRD Duhallow Chairman, Michael Twohig, says the organisations response, shows the IRD’s resilience and collective drive to deliver long term sustainable development in the region while facing unforeseen challenges.

