Over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 355 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, 69 of which are in ICU.
The five day moving average is 1,052
