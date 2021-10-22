Over 1,200 COVID cases in Kerry in fortnight

Over 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry in a two-week period.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

The data shows that between October 5th and 18th, there were 1,236 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry.

The national average incidence rate per 100,000 population is 493.

The area with by far the highest rate is Waterford City South, at 1,486.

However, Listowel LEA, where there is a rate of 1,018 after 292 cases were reported, is among the highest rates in the country.

Tralee LEA has a rate of 956 after 316 cases.

Kenmare LEA had 247 cases for a rate of 985.

There were 118 cases in the Castleisland LEA for a rate of 688 and Killarney has a rate of 567 after 168 cases

Just one Kerry LEA is below the national average.

Corca Dhuibhne LEA has a rate of 458 with 65 cases recorded.