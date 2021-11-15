Over 1,100 waiting on outpatient gynaecology appointments at UHK

There are over 1,100 (1,126) people waiting on outpatient gynaecology appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That's according to figures provided to Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty.

These figures show that nationally, there are more than 33,000 (33,050) waiting for hospital outpatient gynaecology appointments. Of the 1,126 patients waiting for an outpatient appointment at University Hospital Kerry, 366 have been waiting for 12 months or more.

A further, 134 have been waiting between nine and 12 months, while 123 are waiting six to nine months and 503 are waiting up to six months for an appointment.

The figures also show there are 23 people waiting for in-patient gynaecology appointments at UHK. Seven patients are waiting 12 months or more, five are waiting between three and six months and 11 are waiting up to three months.

The figures were provided by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly who said it's recognised waiting times for scheduled appointments and procedures have been impacted in the last 18 months as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently as a result of the ransomware attack. The Minister for Health added his department, the HSE and the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) are focusing on improving access to elective care in order to reduce waiting times for patients.