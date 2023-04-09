Over 1,100 Kerry businesses shared in €2.31 million under TBESS

Over 1,100 (1,127) businesses in Kerry have shared in €2.31 million under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

TBESS was introduced to support qualifying businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas costs over the winter months.

In Kerry, there were 1,151 applications, of which 1,127 were approved.

Nationally, there were over 26,300 (26,346) businesses approved to the value to over €60 million.

The figures were provided by Finance Minister Michael McGrath, following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.