114 fines were issued to drivers in Kerry who stopped or parked in a disabled bay last year.

That's an increased of almost 13% when compared to 2020, when 101 such fines were issued in the county.

Advertisement

Nationally over 4,100 (4,143) fines were issued to people who'd parked or stopped in disabled bays last year.

Advertisement

The figures were provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee following a question by Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane.