Over 10,700 people on waiting lists at UHK

Over 10,700 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,800 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Advertisement

Over 10,700 (10,706) people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of May.

There are also another 2,839 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of May, show there are 10,000 (10,006) people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

Advertisement

That’s down 596 people or 5.2% on May last year, but marks an increase of 169 people between April and May this year.

There are 700 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of May.

This is down 149 or 17.5% on May last year, and represents a drop of 38 people or 5% between April and May this year.