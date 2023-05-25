Over 10,500 people on waiting lists at UHK

Over 10,500 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future.

That’s according to details from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Over 10,500 (10,537) people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of April.

There are also another 2,738 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of April, show there are 9,800 (9,799) people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

That’s down 287 people or 2.85% on April last year, but marks an increase of 72 people between March and April this year.

There are 738 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of April.

This is down almost 300 (297) or 29% on April last year, and represents a drop of 41 people or 5% between March and April this year.