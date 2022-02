Over 1,000 (1,012) reports of alleged domestic abuse in were made to Gardaí in Kerry last year.

The number of such reports has risen in Kerry over the past three years.

In 2019, 855 reports of alleged domestic abuse in a private dwelling were made to Gardaí, that rose to 989 reports in 2020. The figures were provided to Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

