Over 1,000 Kerry homes and businesses without power

Over 1,000 homes and businesses in Kerry are without power as a result of Storm Barra.

Kerry and Cork are bearing the brunt of the storm force winds which could reach in excess of 130km per hour.

There are 597 homes and businesses without power in Castleisland and that's due to be back before 5pm, while 89 have no power in Killarney and the ESB says that should be back before 2pm.

Inch has 75 homes without power and that will be back by 4pm, while in Milltown 70 home shave no power and that won't be back until 6pm.

220 are without power in Gurrane and power is estimated to be back there between 4 and 5pm.

