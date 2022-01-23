Advertisement
News

Over 1,000 Kerry drivers appeared in court over three-year period charged with speeding offences

Jan 23, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,000 Kerry drivers appeared in court over three-year period charged with speeding offences Over 1,000 Kerry drivers appeared in court over three-year period charged with speeding offences
Share this article

Over 1,000 Kerry drivers appeared in court in recent years charged with speeding offences.

According to An Garda Siochana, 1,026 motorists were summoned to court for not paying fixed charge notices for speeding.

During 2019, 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, nearly 400 drivers in the both the Tralee and Killarney divisions were summoned to court, along with nearly 250 in the Listowel area.

Advertisement

Following the imposition of a speeding fine, motorists have a period to pay a fixed charge to avoid a court summons.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus