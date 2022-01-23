Over 1,000 Kerry drivers appeared in court over three-year period charged with speeding offences

Over 1,000 Kerry drivers appeared in court in recent years charged with speeding offences.

According to An Garda Siochana, 1,026 motorists were summoned to court for not paying fixed charge notices for speeding.

During 2019, 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, nearly 400 drivers in the both the Tralee and Killarney divisions were summoned to court, along with nearly 250 in the Listowel area.

Advertisement

Following the imposition of a speeding fine, motorists have a period to pay a fixed charge to avoid a court summons.