Over 1,000 job vacancies in Kerry promoted at jobs fair

There were over a thousand job vacancies in Kerry promoted at a jobs fair this week.

Some 800 people attended the event in Killarney, hosted by the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and the South Kerry Development Partnership.

It gave jobseekers and employers an opportunity to discuss available positions.

There were over 50 employers from a variety of industries and sectors, with information on over a thousand full-time, part-time, seasonal, and remote jobs in Kerry.

Exhibitors on the day included Liebherr Container Cranes, Killarney, Kenmare and Caherciveen Credit Unions, Gleneagle Group, Sheahan Group, Killarney Brewery, AA Euro Healthcare, Fexco, O’Carroll Engineering, Tricel, Kelliher’s Toyota, Azucko, Kerry College, MTU, Resilience, Smart Loans, Total Telecoms, O’Donoghue Ring Collection, Finance for You, Great Southern Hotel, Exocover, Southwest Engineering, Kerry Respite Centre, HSE, Home Instead, Dairymaster, AIB, Corcoran’s Furniture, Killarney Park and Ross Hotels, Cahernane House Hotel, Red Chair Recruitment, Ballyroe House Hotel, Fill A Shift, GMIB, Brand Geeks, Muckross Park Hotel and Spa, Mr Price, Aghadoe Heights Hotel,10 Bridge Street, SICAP and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.