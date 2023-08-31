Over 1,000 checkpoints testing for people driving under the influence Kerry

Over 1,000 checkpoints were carried out in Kerry during the first six months of this year testing for people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The figures were provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee following a query from Social Democrats TD Cathrine Murphy recently.

The figures cover from January up until the end of June this year.

In Kerry up to the 22nd of June, 1,012 mandatory intoxication testing checkpoints were carried out by Gardaí in the county.

During these checkpoints, 3,029 breath tests were conducted.

Between January and the end of June, Gardaí in Kerry also conducted 41 oral fluid tests; these are preliminary drug tests that can test for cannabis, cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines.

Last year in Kerry, there were a total of 2,545 mandatory intoxication testing checkpoints.

6,346 breath tests were carried out at these checkpoints last year, along with 79 oral fluid tests.

Nationally, during the first six months of this year there were 23,136 such checkpoints carried out by Gardaí.