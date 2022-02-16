Over 100 fines for illegal parking on night of Kerry/ Dublin game in Tralee

A garda traffic management plan for the recent Kerry Dublin National League game in Tralee resulted in 106 parking fines being issued.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed that 93 fines were issued for parking on footpaths, while 13 were issues for breaches to do with interfering with the flow of traffic.

A capacity crowd of 12,000 attended the hugely anticipated Division 1 league clash on Saturday night, February 5th at Austin Stack Park Tralee.

Over the past few days, reports emerged of a number of fixed charge notices in the post for illegal parking in and around the ground on the night.

According to a garda statement, a comprehensive traffic management plan was put in place by An Garda Síochána and Kerry GAA from 4pm to 10pm on the evening of the match

Spectator parking for the match was made available and its availability was promoted on local media by Kerry GAA.

A key element of the traffic management plan, according to Gardaí, was to ensure clear access to emergency vehicles and safe passageway for pedestrians and cyclists on both footpaths and cycle ways.

The fines for breaches of this kind had doubled from €40 to €80 on 1st of February just four days before the game took place.

Kerry host Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney this coming Sunday in the league, while another 12,000 capacity crowd is expected on Saturday 12th of March when Mayo visit Austin Stack Park.