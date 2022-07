Over 1.1 million people watched Kerry claim the Sam Maguire Cup for the 38th time on Sunday.

860,000 people watched the entire game.

Viewing numbers peaked at 5.03pm with 960,000 people switching to RTÉ 2 when referee Seán Hurson added five minutes of injury time.

There were 131,000 live streams on the RTÉ Player.