Other Voices founder pays tribute to US rock singer Mark Lanegan

The founder of Other Voices music festival has paid tribute to US rock singer Mark Lanegan who has died at his home in Killarney.

He was the lead singer in the 90s group Screaming Trees and was also a member of Queens of the Stone Age.

The 57-year-old singer lived in the county for a number of years and his last live performance was at Other Voices in Dingle in 2019.

Philip King says Mark Lanegan was a seminal figure and a net contributor to the grunge music scene.

Mr King says his music will leave an indelible thumbprint on the modern rock and roll music.

He says Mr Lanegan found solace in Killarney and was astounded by the warmth and welcome he received from Kerry people.

Mr King describes Mark Lanegan as a performer.