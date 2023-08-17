Advertisement
News

Oscar winning actor says he would love to film a movie in Kerry

Aug 17, 2023 17:50 By radiokerrynews
Oscar winning actor says he would love to film a movie in Kerry Oscar winning actor says he would love to film a movie in Kerry
Share this article

An Oscar winning actor says he would love to film a movie in Kerry.

Chris Cooper and his wife, actress and screenwriter, Marianne Leone, are in the county for a Dingle Distillery International Film Festival event.

A screening of their short film “Nuts” will be screened at the Blasket Centre in Dunquin tomorrow.

Advertisement

This will be followed by a special screening of “Adaptation”, which Chris Cooper won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2002.

A post screening discussion and Q&A session with Mr Cooper and Ms Leone will follow.

The actor who appeared in American Beauty, The Bourne Identity and Me, Myself & Irene, says Kerry is a beautiful setting for a film.

Advertisement

 

More information on the special Dingle Distillery International Film Festival event can be found here

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus