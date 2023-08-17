An Oscar winning actor says he would love to film a movie in Kerry.

Chris Cooper and his wife, actress and screenwriter, Marianne Leone, are in the county for a Dingle Distillery International Film Festival event.

A screening of their short film “Nuts” will be screened at the Blasket Centre in Dunquin tomorrow.

This will be followed by a special screening of “Adaptation”, which Chris Cooper won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2002.

A post screening discussion and Q&A session with Mr Cooper and Ms Leone will follow.

The actor who appeared in American Beauty, The Bourne Identity and Me, Myself & Irene, says Kerry is a beautiful setting for a film.

More information on the special Dingle Distillery International Film Festival event can be found here