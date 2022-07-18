Organisers say UHK survey helps improve patient experience

If you share your experience of being a patient at UHK in May, you’ll help improve services and care at the hospital.

That’s the message from the organisers of an annual survey of patient care across the country.

The HSE, the Health Information and Quality Authority, and the Department of Health run the national inpatient experience survey.

The survey for this year is taking place now, and organisers are looking for those who attended UHK in May to take part.

Tracy O’Carroll is head of the national care experience programme with HIQA.

Ms O’Carroll says, because of resources, the survey is limited to those who attended hospital in May.

She says this is why it’s very important that 586 people, aged 16 and over, who were patients at University Hospital Kerry that month take part in the survey.

Tracy O’Carroll says changes have been made at UHK as a result of last year’s patient survey.

