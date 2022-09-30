Organisers of Ireland’s Future Conference deny it’s a United Ireland rally

The organisers of a conference planning for the future of Ireland have denied that it’s a rally for a United Ireland.

The Ireland’s Future Conference will feature speakers such as party leaders in the Republic Leo Varadkar and Mary Lou McDonald, as well as SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, and Kerry Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly.

The Alliance Party in the North has refused an invite to the event, describing it as a rally in favour of a United Ireland.

Advertisement

Human Rights Law Professor at Queens University Belfast, Colin Harvey, is one of the organisers of the event, which takes place tomorrow in the 3Arena in Dublin.

Professor Harvey says the conference will be an inclusive conversation, and rejects the idea that it will not feature anyone with a Unionist background.