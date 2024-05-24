Advertisement
Organisers of Global Economic Summit hope to host it annually in Kerry

May 24, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
The Global Economic Summit in Killarney
Organisers of the Global Economic Summit hope to make it an annual event in Kerry.

Hundreds of global business leaders, economists and academics attended the event which took place in The Europe Hotel and Resort from Monday to Wednesday.

The conference discussed a wide variety of topics including sustainability, the digital and energy transitions and international security and was worth millions to the local economy.

Managing director of the Global Economic Summit, Megan Cassidy says the aim of the event was to help inform policy briefings and legislation.

She says they want to hold the Global Economic Summit annually in Kerry:

