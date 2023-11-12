Storm warnings issued for Kerry

A status orange weather warning has been issued for Kerry.

Met Éireann has issued a country-wide yellow wind and rain warning which is due to come into effect at midnight tonight.

The wind warning will then increase to status orange for 16 counties, including Kerry, at 2am and is expected to last until midday tomorrow.

Advertisement

Met Éireann is warning of very damaging winds, causing dangerous travelling conditions and the potential for damage to power lines and exposed structures.

A status red storm warning has been issued for the coasts of Kerry, Clare and Galway from 2am until 5am Monday morning.