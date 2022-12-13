Met Éireann has issued an orange low temperature and ice warning for Kerry from tomorrow evening.

The severe weather warning impacts Kerry and 18 other counties, and comes into effect from 6 o’clock tomorrow evening until 12 noon on Thursday.

Met Éireann is forecasting extremely cold weather tomorrow (Wednesday) night, with widespread temperatures below minus five (-5) degrees, leading to severe frost and ice.

Meanwhile, a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole country, which came into effect last Saturday night continues until this Friday at 12 noon.