Advertisement
News

Orange low temperature and ice warning for Kerry from tomorrow evening

Dec 13, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Orange low temperature and ice warning for Kerry from tomorrow evening Orange low temperature and ice warning for Kerry from tomorrow evening
Share this article

Met Éireann has issued an orange low temperature and ice warning for Kerry from tomorrow evening.

The severe weather warning impacts Kerry and 18 other counties, and comes into effect from 6 o’clock tomorrow evening until 12 noon on Thursday.

Met Éireann is forecasting extremely cold weather tomorrow (Wednesday) night, with widespread temperatures below minus five (-5) degrees, leading to severe frost and ice.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole country, which came into effect last Saturday night continues until this Friday at 12 noon.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus