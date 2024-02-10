OPW inviting boat owners to apply for permits to carry passengers to Sceilg Mhichíl

The Office of Public Works is inviting boat owners to apply for permits to Sceilg Mhichíl.

The National Monument is one of just two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Republic.

Skellig Michael is particularly vulnerable due to increasingly frequent Atlantic storms speeding up cliff erosion.

Advertisement

As a result, the OPW must limit access to the island to prevent further damage.

The only regular access to the ancient monastic site is by boat, so to control the number of visitors, the OPW issues annual permits to 15 operators for the entire season.

This year's season runs between the 11th of May and the 1st October.

Advertisement

Applicants have until noon on the 7th of March to register their interest.

For more information go to etenders.gov.ie.