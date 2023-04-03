Skellig Michael to reopen to visitors on May 13th

Skellig Michael is to reopen to visitors for the 2023 season on May 13th.

That’s according to the OPW, which manages the monastic site off the South West Kerry coast.

The island was recently included in a global initiative to safeguard cultural landmarks from climate change.

Advertisement

Skellig Michael is to reopen to visitors for the 2023 season on May 13th.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which manages the UNESCO World Heritage site, stated access will be dependent on favourable weather, sea, and island conditions.

Advertisement

Minister of State, Patrick O’Donovan said Sceilg Mhichíl is one of Ireland’s most iconic heritage sites and plays an important role in the local tourism economy.

He added the island is undoubtedly one of the most challenging sites in the care of the OPW in terms of its location, isolation, and unpredictable weather conditions.

Skellig Michael is one of ten sites worldwide participating in the Preserving Legacies: A Future For Our Past project, which is a global initiative to safeguard cultural landmarks from the effects of climate change.

Advertisement

The project will equip communities with the tools to accurately anticipate and assess worsening and future climate impacts on culture, and help them turn that scientific knowledge into action to safeguard sites.

The OPW, National Monuments Service (NMS), and National Park and Wildlife Service (NPWS) are involved in the Skellig Michael project.

The OPW is reminding prospective visitors to view the Sceilg Mhichíl Safety Video prior to booking a visit to the island, as a visit involves a climb of 618 steps, ascending over 600 ft. (180 metres).

Advertisement

Advance booking is essential and details can be found at https://heritageireland.ie/places-to-visit/Sceilg Mhichíl/