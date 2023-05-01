OPW “Anam” series to feature live performances from West Kerry

The Office of Public Works are partnering with Other Voices and Department of Heritage to present a new music series.

“Anam” will launch this week, with some performances taking place in the Blasket Centre in Dunquin.

The series will offer audiences globally a front row seat at intimate performances in landmark settings; and features performances from Cormac Begley, Lisa Hannigan and Nell Mescall.

The four episode series will launch on May 4th at 8pm and will be streamed on Other Voices and OPW’s social media pages

Anam will be livestreamed globally each Thursday in May at 8pm from 4 May onwards, via YouTube and Facebook.

Anam - Songs for Hearts & Minds is being made possible with the generous support of the Office of Public Works and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Full details and streaming schedule available at OtherVoices.ie