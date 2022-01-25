Advertisement
Opposition group appeals for submissions on proposed wind farm ahead of deadline

Jan 25, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Opposition group appeals for submissions on proposed wind farm ahead of deadline
People in North Kerry are being urged to make their views known by Wednesday on plans for a new wind farm.

The Lixnaw Wind Aware Group held a meeting in Ballyduff on Sunday, where a crowd of people gathered to get information and hand in objections. The Lixnaw Wind Aware Group is opposing this proposed development by Ballynagare Wind Farm Ltd.

It's applied to Kerry County Council for planning permission to create a seven-turbine wind farm on Ballynagare bog between the villages of Lixnaw and Ballyduff.

The closing date for submissions is this Wednesday, and the Lixnaw Wind Aware Group is urging objectors to email their submissions to the council ahead of the deadline.

The council is due to make a decision on the planning application on February 16th, and the group says it'll decide its next move after that.

 

