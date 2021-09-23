Advertisement
Operators of Kerry child facilities call contact tracing rule changes for u12s to be delayed

Sep 23, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Operators of Kerry child facilities call contact tracing rule changes for u12s to be delayed
Operators of facilities for children in Kerry are calling for changes to contact tracing rules for under 12s to be delayed.

Primary school children and those in creches won’t have to restrict their movements from Monday, if they’re close contacts and have no symptoms.

CEO of Listowel Family Resource Centre, Jackie Landers says this change is too sudden and has caused shock and upset amongst staff.

Listowel Family Resource Centre operates a creche, junior pre-school, pre-school and after-school facility; 110 children avail of these services.

Ms Landers believes antigen testing could play a role in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in such facilities:

