Operation Tombola targeting sale of fireworks, public order issues and criminal damage cases in Kerry ahead of Halloween

Gardaí in Kerry have launched Operation Tombola which targets the sale of fireworks, public order issues and criminal damage cases in the lead up to Halloween.

Gardaí in Kerry have already received calls in relation to fireworks being let off around the county.

Anyone wishing to report an issue can contact their local Garda Station or can use the See Something, Say Something facility.

This is in operation in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel and Dingle and lets members of the public report incidents of crime anonymously by texting the details and location of the crime to 50555.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony is urging people to report any issues to Gardaí between now and Halloween: