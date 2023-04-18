Open letter signed by over 160 groups calls for Minister Eamon Ryan to clarify opposition to LNG

Over 160 groups from around the world have signed an open letter to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to clarify his opposition to LNG terminals.

Shannon LNG Ltd has applied for planning permission to construct a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank – An Bórd Pleanála is yet to make a decision on this.

Minister Eamon Ryan made a submission on the application, but it’s been reported recently he may be backtracking on his opposition to the development, in light of concerns around Ireland’s energy supply.

An open letter from Futureproof Clare, Safety Before LNG, Slí Eile, and Love Leitrim, has now been sent to Minister Ryan to ask him to confirm he will continue to oppose the development.

The letter has received signatures from over 160 groups from within Ireland and as far as the US, Mexico and South Africa.

It has also been signed by public representatives in Ireland including Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell, and members of People Before Profit.