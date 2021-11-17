Advertisement
Only half of Kerry home help panel available for work

Nov 17, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Fewer than half of a panel of home helps in Kerry took up posts.

That’s according to SIPTU organiser, Ted Kenny, who says there’s a problem recruiting health care support assistants in the county.

He says a panel of 90 was formed, but when it came to recruiting, only 40 were available.

Mr Kenny also says a deal agreed on working arrangements still hasn’t been implemented in parts of Kerry, and that’s causing a problem for recruitment.

 

SIPTU organiser, Ted Kenny says health care support assistants in Kerry are very unhappy that travel allowances due to be paid in December, have been delayed.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae is criticising this decision, which will mean home helps won’t be paid travel allowances until January or February at the earliest.

He says the Government is nothing short of disgraceful, and is calling for this to be reversed for Christmas.

