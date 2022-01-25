Advertisement
Only genuine emergencies should attend UHK's ED due to high number of presentations

Jan 25, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Only people who have a genuine emergency should attend University Hospital Kerry's emergency department, following a surge in presentations recently.

UHK's clinical director Dr Niamh Feely says they've experienced larger numbers presenting at the ED since COVID restrictions were eased at the weekend.

She says some people attending don't need to be there and it's resulting in longer wait times in a congregated area.

She's urging people who have less urgent issues to access other forms of healthcare first, if possible.

Dr Niamh Feely says while it's great the Government have relaxed a number of restrictions, the hospital is still treating over 40 COVID patients:

Visiting restrictions remains in place at University Hospital Kerry. Visiting is on compassionate grounds only and is decided on a case-by-case basis.

UHK's clinical director Dr Niamh Feely says they want to ensure it's safe before they ease restrictions at the hospital.

She says when COVID cases stabilise they will be able to ease their own restrictions.

