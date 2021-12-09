There are ongoing disruptions to water supplies in the county.

Boil water notices remain in place at a number of locations and a water tanker has been dispatched to West Kerry. As of last evening, there were boil water notices in place for Aughacasla, Caragh Lake, Annascaul, Bonane and Dawros water schemes.

This morning, Irish Water crews identified a burst in Castlegregory and it’s working with Kerry County Council to restore service. The burst is impacting the water supply to homes in Castlegregory, Maharees, Kilshannig, Stradbally, Brandon, Aughacasla and surrounding areas.

It’s expected the main will be repaired by 3pm today. There’s a water tanker available in Lynch’s Spar Car Park in Castlegregory for affected customers.

Customers in Ceann Trá, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, Dún Chaoin and surrounding areas may have intermittent water supplies today due to ESB outages following on from Storm Barra.

Generators are being mobilised today, but it may take time to restore supplies to all areas impacted.