Ongoing burst water main repairs still disrupting supply in mid-Kerry

Ongoing works to repair burst water mains are still causing disruptions to water supplies in mid-Kerry.

People in Killorglin and Glenbeigh yesterday experienced disruptions to their water supplies due to two separate bursts, with works scheduled to be completed yesterday afternoon.

Uisce Éireann now says works are continuing until 4 o’clock this afternoon, and people are advised it may take up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

The areas affected include Reenagown, Glenbeigh, Cromane Lower, Tullig Beg, Reen, Killorglin, and the surrounding areas.

It comes as Killorglin is today hosting the second day of the annual Puck Fair.