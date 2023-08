There was one winner of last night’s €4.25 million Lotto jackpot.

The winning numbers were 04, 11, 17, 18, 25, and 32, and the bonus was 09.

A further two people matched five numbers and the bonus, scooping almost €19,000 each.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.