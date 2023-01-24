Advertisement
One-way traffic system to operate for entire summer along popular West Kerry drive

Jan 24, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrynews
The Slea Head Drive, west of Dingle, on Kerry's Wild Atlantic Way
A one-way traffic system will be in operation for the entire summer along a popular West Kerry drive.

Kerry County Council, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, implemented a clockwise traffic management system which was trialled on the Slea Head drive during part of the summer last year.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald sought an update on the plans to ease traffic congestion during the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

The council says designs are being finalised by Fáilte Ireland for a number of individual locations along the route.

Councillors will be briefed further once these are finalised.

 

