One virtual site visit by IDA to Kerry locations so far this year

There was one virtual site visit by the IDA to locations in Kerry so far this year.

That's according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who was responding to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly.

Deputy Daly had asked the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment the number in-person and e-visits made by the IDA to each county in the first half of this year.

Minister Varadkar says that, in response to COVID 19, the IDA migrated many of its business development and client engagement activities to digital platforms.

Up to the end of June, there were no in-person site visits to Kerry locations, while there was one online visit.