Advertisement
News

One virtual site visit by IDA to Kerry locations so far this year

Nov 11, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
One virtual site visit by IDA to Kerry locations so far this year One virtual site visit by IDA to Kerry locations so far this year
Share this article

There was one virtual site visit by the IDA to locations in Kerry so far this year.

That's according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who was responding to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly.

Deputy Daly had asked the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment the number in-person and e-visits made by the IDA to each county in the first half of this year.

Advertisement

Minister Varadkar says that, in response to COVID 19, the IDA migrated many of its business development and client engagement activities to digital platforms.

Up to the end of June, there were no in-person site visits to Kerry locations, while there was one online visit.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus