One person seriously injured and road closed following collision between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland

12.45pm update

The N21 main road between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland remains closed this lunchtime following a serious collision this morning.

One person was taken to hospital, and a number of others were treated at the scene for injuries.

The two-car crash happened at the turn off for Headley’s Bridge after 10am.

The road is closed off to traffic for an examination of the scene and is not likely to reopen until this evening.

Local diversions are in place.

10.50am update

A number of people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland road.

The road is now closed to traffic; local diversions are in place and people are asked to avoid the area.

The two-car collision happened at the turn off for Headley’s Bridge within the last hour.